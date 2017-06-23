McCabe seeks insurance options

— Bickleton residents and others in Klickitat County may have health insurance options in 2018 after all.

Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, said Wednesday she is “... working diligently on the issue and hopes to help restore options” for residents.”

She said her office has been in close contact with state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office.

“We have also been helping field questions for Klickitat County residents who stand to lose coverage in 2018,” she said.

Kreidler said the county may be without coverage in 2018 as carriers have not filed plans for the state’s individual health insurance market.

As of March 2017, more than 1,100 people in Klickitat County were enrolled in the individual market.

Those without a health insurer available can seek coverage through the state Health Insurance Pool.

Subsidies are not available to off-set the costs for medium-to-low-income families.