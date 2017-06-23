Norman Stice, 85, of Grandview died June 21, 2017 in Grandview.
He was born Aug. 11, 1931 in Marquette, Kan.
Graveside services with military honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Grandview Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
