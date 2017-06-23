Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 21

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street.

Parking problem on Ash Street.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Threats on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Main Street.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Unsecure premises on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Larson Street.

June 22

Parking problem on Velma Avenue.

Information on East Wine Country Road at Elm Street.

GRANGER POLICE

June 21

Residential alarm on Third Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on La Pierre Road.

Traffic stop on East A Street.

Non-injury crash on Bailey Avenue.

Assist resident on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

June 22

Suspicious circumstance on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

June 21

Suspicious circumstance on Pine Street.

Theft on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

June 20, 2017

DISMISSALS

Enrique Bojorquez Ruiz, dob 03/10/51, no valid operators license with valid identification.

Julie Calvillo, dob 01/13/91, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Humberto Madrea Cruz, dob 07/16/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Humberto Madrea Cruz, dob 07/16/83, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Ramiro Suarez Garza, dob 04/28/40, failure to stop at an intersection or stop sign.

MITIGATION HEARING

Iris Alba Fuerte, dob 02/27/80, child under the age of 13 back seat required. $75 fine.

Patricia Antonia Amaro, dob 04/30/85, text messaging while driving. $136 fine.

Judith Guadalupe Arreola, dob 12/12/98, speeding 9 mph over the limit in a 40 mph and under zone, $126 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $550 fine.

Maria Cruz Cisneros Perez, dob 09/17/83, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. Failure to yield the right of way, $187 fine.

Kayla Marie Gonzalez, dob 10/01/91, failure to renew expired registration. $136 fine.

Yesenia Gonzalez, dob 02/15/96, failure to stop/yield at an intersection. $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. No valid operators license with valid identification, dismissed.

Wynn Ervin Colt Grant, dob 07/23/96, speeding 5 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone. $125 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Arasele Madrigal, dob 12/08/00, failure to yield the right of way. $100 fine.

Angelica Maria Martinez, dob 06/03/82, speeding 18 mph over the limit in a 40 mph and lower zone. $100 fine.

Vicente A. Mendoza, dob 07/29/99, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Jacob Osorio-Garcia, dob 06/14/00, violation of an instruction permit. $136 fine. Operation without headlights when required. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Kassandra O. Prieto, dob 03/3199, failure to stop at a signal marking. $136 fine. No valid operators license with valid identification. Dismissed.

Randall Leroy Scull, dob 06/07/95, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Aracely Villalobos, dob 01/01/78, dog at large. $250 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Stephen Charles Brandmire, dob 09/15/83, no valid operators license with valid identification, $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $550 fine. Failure to renew expired registration within two months, $228 fine. Failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Failure to wear a safety belt, $136 fine.

Juan Carlos Diaz Cardenas, dob 09/07/95, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Ramiro Suarez Garza, dob 04/28/40, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no operators license. $250 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 21

Death investigation on West Grandview Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Arrowsmith Avenue.

Animal noise on Arrowsmith Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on West Grandview Avenue.

Residential alarm on Hemlock Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on West Charvet Road.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Found property on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Blaine Avenue.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Animal problem on Skyline Drive.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Reeves Way.

Malicious mischief on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Parkland Drive.

Threats on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Resident complaint on Barnes Court.

Public service on Nathaniel Lane.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at South First Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on South Seventh Street.

June 22

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on East Edison Road.

WAPATO POLICE

June 21

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Animal problem on Donald Road.

Residential alarm on Mount Adams Drive.

Hit and run crash on Donald Wapato Road.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on West Eights Street.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Medical emergency on South Tieton Avenue.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Assault on Highway 97.

June 22

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 21

Welfare check on Vance Road, Mabton.

Theft on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Buena Road, Buena.

Malicious mischief on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Blaine Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Residential alarm on Zickler Road, Zillah.

June 22

Domestic disturbance on East Edison Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

June 21

Information on Westwind Drive.

Noise complaint on Baker Drive.

Assault on Railroad Avenue.

Suicidal person on Seventh Street.

Business alarm on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Kagley Way at Ann Street.

Vehicle prowl on Sunset Way.