Steven “Leroy” Ross, beloved husband, dad, grandpa and brother, found healing in the presence of his Savior on June 21, 2017, at the age of 64.

Leroy was born on Feb. 16, 1953, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of Elsie and Roy Ross.

Leroy came to know Jesus in his youth, and attended the Baptist Church, the Neighborhood Assembly of God, and Jesus Lives / Grandview Christian Center and the Church of God.

He received his education in Sunnyside, and graduated with the Class of “72.”

In 1974, he married Annette “LaRae” Knight, after returning home after about two years of training in electronics at Bell and Howell Trade School, in Kansas City, Mo.

Together they had three sons; Justin, Reagan and Grant; and a daughter, Sadie. His family was extremely important to him.

He wanted to be sure they were provided for, so Leroy and LaRae bought Mid Valley Electric in 1985.

He was a respected electrician for more than 42 years, and all three of his boys became journeyman electricians, and his daughter, Sadie, a paralegal.

Leroy loved his work and had a brilliant mind. He was well known for fixing things others couldn’t.

He appreciated a long standing friendship and working relationship with Wyckoff Farms. Leroy was well known for his generosity. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him!

Leroy is survived by his wife, Annette “LaRae” Ross; sons and daughters-in-law, Justin (Brenda) Ross, Reagan (Michelle) Ross and Grant (Christeen) Ross; daughter Sadie Ross and her fiancé, Jeff Holland; grandsons, Justin (Janelle) Smotherman, Jacob (Kyli Anderson) Ross, Zackariah Ross, Jeffrey and Samantha Holland; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Josh, Jace, and Jaryn Smotherman; brothers and sisters, Susan (Nick) Martinez, Leslie (Chris) Hofelich, Eweulle (Kay) Robertson, Clint Farnworth, Susan (Tony) Bertsch, Diane Marquez, Michael (Leslie) Ross, Kathryn (Tony) Tate and Karen (Ken) Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Ross and Elsie Parson; stepmothers, Beverly Ross and Elsie “Jean” Ross; and sister, Mary Ross.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith’s Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A graveside service will be on Monday, June 26, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, also in Sunnyside.

Please, bring with you to either service a written favorite memory of Leroy to share and give to his family.

A reception will follow at his home, 861 Kriner Road, Sunnyside. All are welcome.

Condolences can also be left online, at funeralhomesmith.com.