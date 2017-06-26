Ale fest draws a crowd downtown

— This year’s third annual Summer Ale Fest is being hailed as a success by organizers and city officials.

In the first hour Saturday, gate admissions were about double last year.

“It’s been good, really good,” Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester said.

Hester is a member of the city’s Daybreak Rotary Club, which organized the event. Yesterday, he said final turnout was almost 700 for the event, which ended at 10 p.m.

Inside the festival at Centennial Park, event-goers sampled beer, wine and hard cider.

“We have eight breweries, three wineries and one hard-cider (vendor),” Hester said.

The band Jones & Fischer performed three separate sets that included original music. Some at the event played an Ale Fest bean bag toss game to pass the time.

But most huddled in the shade or under the canopies to sample beer and mingle.

“Over 500,” City Manager Don Day said of the attendance expected as he manned the gate.

Hester said in the first hour alone more than 300 people had passed through the gate to enjoy the event, despite temperatures hovering in the upper-80s.

“I’m just excited to watch the community turn out,” Hester said. “It’s great.”