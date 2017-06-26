Criminal gang activity appears on the decline

— One area school district is seeing a big drop in the number of high school seniors claiming membership in a criminal gang.

And another district’s gang numbers continue to mirror statewide trends.

That’s according to results released last month from the state’s 2016 Healthy Youth Survey.

Grandview

The number of Grandview high school seniors claiming gang membership has almost dropped by half since 2014.

The 2016 survey showed 5.8 were in a criminal gang, down from 2014’s 9.3 percent.

Police Chief Kal Fuller praised a city/school district partnership’s role in lowering the numbers.

“We are actively involved in presenting the Gang Resistance Education and Training program in Grandview Schools,” he said. “It is a wonderful program that gets high praise from students, teachers and parents.”

The program, taught by a school resource officer, targets all fifth and sixth grade students, he said.

“This year 625 students went through the program,” Fuller said. “It teaches children to make good choices in relation to gang pressures. Although directed at gang resistance it gives children skills that carry over into all areas of life.”

However, Fuller is less optimistic about another survey number that shows a decrease in gangs at the high school. That number dropped from 19.9 to 10.2 percent.

“I believe gangs are keeping a much lower profile than in years past,” Fuller said. “There is a desire to fly under the radar in order to conduct their criminal acts without drawing attention to themselves.”

And that strategy may be working. In 2014, 40.4 percent of seniors didn’t know if there were gangs at the school. That number increased to 42.3 last year.

“I don’t know that the total number of members is down but they are acting in ways that do keep the appearance down,” Fuller said. “That is good for daily quality of life here, but it does not reduce the potential for violence to happen at any time.”

Sunnyside

Sunnyside schools showed little change in their numbers.

For 10th graders, the percentage claiming gang membership was 6 percent in 2014 and 2016. The state average was 6 and 5 percent for those years.

Eighth graders showed little change, with an uptick from 6 to 7 percent stating they are in a criminal gang. The state average declined from 6 to 5 percent.

Cathy Kelley of Sunnyside United/Unidos, like Fuller, pointed to a team effort.

“The Sunnyside School District and the city of Sunnyside have partnered to hire a Student Assistance Professional that focuses on gang prevention and intervention work with our community youth,” she said.

Last summer her agency worked with a small group of students at high-risk for gang involvement or already involved in gangs.

“It was effective and we are keeping data on the attendance and behaviors of the youth and seeing improvements,” she said. “We are planning to do this again.”

