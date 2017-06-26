Heat wave raising fire danger concerns

— State and national officials are sounding the alarm for a heat wave they see as a potential danger.

The state Department of Natural Resources has increased fire danger ratings across eastern Washington. That agency is suspending all burn permits it has issued in 11 counties, including Yakima County.

That report followed a fire weather warning issued by the National Weather Service.

“A dry, cold front is expected to increase temperatures, lower humidity and increase winds across the region through Tuesday evening,” weather officials said. “These conditions heighten the risk for wildfires and create challenges for initial attack firefighters.”

The current heat wave began Friday with temperatures climbing into the 90s.

As of press time, the system hit its peak yesterday with a high temperature expected to reach 102 degrees in Sunnyside, officials said.

That’s just off the city’s all-time hottest June 25. The record is 105 degrees, set in 1992.

Today’s high is expected to be reach 94 degrees, the weather service said.

The system is expected to let up starting tomorrow, when the mercury is only expected to reach 85 degrees, officials said.