Mary Ellen Morin, 78, of Spokane, passed away surrounded by family June 18, 2017, after a courageous battle with ALS.

Mary Ellen was born in 1938 to Tim and Ethel Moynihan of Troy, N.Y.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from College of New Rochelle and a master’s degree in language education from University of New York at Albany.

Mary Ellen married Joe Morin of Albany in 1963.

Together, they raised four children.

Mary Ellen and Joe moved several times, living in Wilmington, Del., North East, Pa., Kennewick, Wash., Kalamazoo, Mich., and Springdale, Ariz., making lifelong friends along the way, before settling in Sunnyside for 27 years.

Education was Mary Ellen’s passion. She was a tireless teacher, mentor and role model as a mother and during her 17-year career teaching English as a Second Language at Sunnyside High School.

Mary Ellen found particular joy in seeing many of her students’ progress to college and beyond.

She was also active in P.E.O. and other service organizations.

In 2002, Mary Ellen retired. She and Joe moved to Spokane to pursue several passions; her favorite among them was being “Nan” to her grandchildren.



“Nan” was the consummate devoted grandmother and she delighted in the many accomplishments of her six grandchildren.

In addition to her devotion to family, friends and service, Mary Ellen relished Gonzaga basketball, Notre Dame football, golf, bridge and playing Mahjong.

She is survived by Joe, her husband of 54 years; children, Brian Morin (Jenifer McCain) of North Salt Lake, Utah, Maria Morin of Bellevue, Ellen Nessen (Bryan) of Spokane, and Tim Morin (Alicia) of Seattle; and grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Quinn, Cooper, Braden and Makayla.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents.

She enriched nearly everyone she touched and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the devoted staff at Touchmark Skilled Nursing of Spokane, who cared for and about Mary Ellen. We are extremely grateful for their dedication and love.

Rosary will be at Jesuit House Chapel, 1106 North Astor, Spokane, WA 99258 at Gonzaga University at 7 p.m., Friday, June 30. A celebration of Mary Ellen’s life will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 219 E Rockwood Blvd., with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to, The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or online at www.alsa.org. Online condolences may be posted at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Hennessey Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.