Sharks succumb to Selah

SUNNYSIDE — SELAH 544
SUNNYSIDE 265
200-Meter Medley Relay
Girls 10&U
1st-Selah (O. Stevens, M. Schmidt, C. Hudson, E. Ozanich) 3:35.09
Boys 10&U
1st-Selah (D. Mullinax, J. Strand, R. Hull, K. Palmer) 4:33.80
Girls 12&U
1st-Selah (U. Marquez, A. Hart-man, E. Ringer, C. Strand) 3:17.08
Boys 12&U
1st-Sunnyside (D. Garcia, G. Newhouse, E. Villanueva, R. Rodriguez) 3:01.29
Girls 14&U
1st-Selah (M. Lancaster, C. Reyes, K. Rivera, E. Richardson) 2:44.18
Boys 14&U
1st-Selah (L. Cavanaugh, M. Noyes, W. Brown, G. DeLoza) 2:38.44
Girls 18&U
1st-Selah (N. Bartrand, L. Alder-man, J. Rees, K. Schloss) 2:34.60
Boys 18&U
1st-Selah (J. Frampton, G. New-ell, W. Richardson, B. Blakney) 2:14.19
50-Meter Butterfly
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 1:10.47, 2nd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 1:26.43, 3rd-Ella Buehler (Se) 1:37.48, 4th-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 1:40.97
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 1:19.47, 2nd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 1:25.42
Girls 10&U
1st-Claire Hudson (Se) 51.11, 2nd-Avery Bonzi (Su) 55.73, 3rd-Alianna Garcia (Su) 56.45, 4th-Alex Schlax (Su) 56.94
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 56.48, 2nd-Kael Campos (Su) 57.37, 3rd-Ryker Hull (Se) 1:03.35, 4th-Chris Cavanaugh (Se) 1:15.55
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 39.69, 2nd-Hannah Rees (Se) 46.81, 3rd-Jess Gill (Su) 53.13, 4th-Caitlin Strand (Se) 53.89
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 39.44, 2nd-E.J. Villanueva (Su) 42.04, 3rd-Gage Newhouse (Su) 47.75, 4th-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 50.16
Girls 14&U
1st-Keila Rivera (Se) 37.52, 2nd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 38.08, 3rd-Ciera Reyes (Se) 38.57, 4th-Maile Lancaster (Se) 38.66
Boys 14&U
1st-Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 33.11, 2nd-Austin Villanueva (Su) 34.91, 3rd-Benjamin Oswalt (Su) 37.41, 4th-Michael Strand (Se) 41.13
Girls 16&U
1st-Jesse Rees (Se) 33.17, 2nd-Nadia Bartrand (Se) 35.89, 3rd-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 36.13, 4th-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 39.23
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 31.49, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 34.80, 3rd-Gabriel Oswalt (Su) 39.43, 4th-Hunter Lawrence (Se) 40.09
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 35.47, 2nd-Erin Stanton (Su) 49.39
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 29.82, 2nd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 30.28, 3rd-John Herzog (Se) 34.06, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 36.56
50-Meter Breaststroke
Girls 8&U
1st-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 1:03.24, 2nd-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 1:20.79
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 1:11.77, 2nd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 1:21.54, 3rd-Liam Mullinax (Se) 1:46.88
Girls 10&U
1st-Devan Harrington (Su) 58.15, 2nd-Elise Ozanich (Se) 1:02.51, 3rd-Phoebe Topper (Se) 1:02.83, 4th-Morin Schmidt (Se) 1:03.77
Boys 10&U
1st-Kael Campos (Su) 58.04, 2nd-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 58.80, 3rd-Ryker Hull (Se) 1:02.90, 4th-Joshua Strand (Se)1:04.98
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 44.09, 2nd-Jess Gill (Su) 49.55, 3rd-Caitlin Strand (Se) 54.38, 4th-Annabelle Colagrossi (Su) 55.15
Boys 12&U
1st-E.J. Villanueva (Su) 46.80, 2nd-Gage Newhouse (Su) 50.35, 3rd-Charlie Hudson (Se) 50.94, 4th-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 53.66
Girls 14&U
1st-Sierra Newell (Se) 46.09, 2nd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 46.45, 3rd-Keila Rivera (Se) 47.54, 4th-Ellie Richardson (Se) 47.82
Boys 14&U
1st-Austin Villanueva (Su) 43.89, 2nd-Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 44.01, 3rd-Geio DeLoza (Se) 45.07, 4th-Michael Strand (Se) 45.39
Girls 16&U
1st-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 42.78, 2nd-Kahlanie Schloss (Se) 43.06, 3rd-Jesse Rees (Se) 43.90, 4th-Allison Davis (Su) 45.69
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 38.49, 2nd-Patrick Gallagher (Su) 42.75, 3rd-Brandon Little (Se) 43.33, 4th-Hunter Lawrence (Se) 44.13
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 44.97, 2nd-Morgan Gardner (Su) 49.17, 3rd-Erin Stanton (Su) 51.29
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 36.13, 2nd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 36.40, 3rd-Ben Blakney (Se) 45.10, 4th-Gabe Vargas (Se) 45.90
50-Meter Backstroke
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 59.17, 2nd-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 1:02.42, 3rd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 1:06.42, 4th-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 1:17.23
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Anderson (Su) 1:02.65, 2nd-Ian Ziegler (Se) 1:09.70, 3rd-R.J. Curfman (Su) 1:19.80, 4th-Jayden Kaptein (Su) 1:22.47
Girls 10&U
1st-Avery Bonzi (Su) 54.83, 2nd-Phoebe Topper (Se) 54.97, 3rd-Paige Owens (Se) 55.18, 4th-Ashley Redick (Su) 56.81
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 55:43, 2nd-Ryker Hull (Se) 1:01.79, 3rd-Joshua Strand (Se) 1:04.50, 4th-Tanner Martin (Su) 1:06.84
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 43.28, 2nd-Hannah Rees (Se) 50.82, 3rd-Yudi Marquez (Se) 51.30, 4th-Anna Alvarez (Su) 51.84
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 43.40, 2nd-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 48.56, 3rd-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 49.29, 4th-Beto Rivera (Su) 51.46
Girls 14&U
1st-Keila Rivera (Se) 41.00, 2nd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 42.03, 3rd-Maile Lancaster (Se) 43.45, 4th-Ellie Richardson (Se) 44.08
Boys 14&U
1st-Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 38.23, 2nd-Geo DeLoza (Se) 41.25, 3rd-Michael Strand (Se) 41.68, 4th-Benjamin Oswalt (Su) 43.55
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 37.59, 2nd-Jesse Rees (Se) 39.60, 3rd-Allison Davis (Su) 41.01, 4th-Brielle Newhouse (Su) 44.35
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 37.02, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 39.27, 3rd-Eli Ziegler (Se) 43.43, 4th-Hunter Lawrence (Se) 45.29
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 37.84, 2nd-Erin Stanton (Su) 48.08, 3rd-Morgan Gardner (Su) 52.67, 4th-Kiki Campos (Su) 1:04.35
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 32.41, 2nd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 40.35, 3rd-Taran Perez (Su) 44.56, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 45.23
50-Meter Freestyle
Girls 8&U
1st-Cheyenne Hull (Se) 46.32, 2nd-Elayna Blodgett (Se) 49.42, 3rd-Sophie Blodgett (Se) 55.25, 4th-Devyn Bonzi (Su) 1:07.89
Boys 8&U
1st-Ian Ziegler (Se) 53.49, 2nd-Ian Anderson (Su) 59.04, 3rd-R.J. Curfman (Su) 1:00.58, 4th-Benson Greer (Su) 1:13.89
Girls 10&U
1st-Avery Bonzi (Su) 40.17, 2nd-Claire Hudson (Se) 45.16, 3rd-Nadia Stroh (Su) 45.20, 4th-Devan Harrington (Su) 45.99
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 42.07, 2nd-Kael Campos (Su) 43.69, 3rd-Ryker Hull (Se) 48.30, 4th-Joshua Strand (Se) 54.33
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 35.59, 2nd-Jess Gill (Su) 40.22, 3rd-Hannah Rees (Se) 41.78, 4th-Anna Alvarez (Su) 43.15
Boys 12&U
1st-E.J. Villanueva (Su) 35.26, 2nd-Charlie Hudson (Se) 35.57, 3rd-Ruben Rodriguez (Su) 37.78, 4th-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 37.82
Girls 14&U
1st-Ciera Reyes (Se) 33.72, 2nd-Sierra Newell (Se) 34.14, 3rd-Arianna Sanchez (Su) 34.55, 4th-Ellie Richardson (Se) 34.69
Boys 14&U
1st-Austin Villanueva (Su) 31.03, 2nd-Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 32.00, 3rd-Geo DeLoza (Se) 33.57, 4th-Michael Strand (Se) 34.65
Girls 16&U
1st-Kahlani Schloss (Se) 32.04, 2nd-Nadia Bartrand (Se) 32.21, 3rd-Jesse Rees (Se) 32.86, 4th-Emily Broersma (Su) 33.17
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 29.33, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 29.87, 3rd-Patrick Gallagher (Su) 30.61, 4th-Eli Ziegler (Se) 32.99
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 32.65, 2nd-Morgan Gardner (Su) 35.63, 3rd-Aislinn Williamson (Se) 37.02, 4th-Erin Stanton (Su) 40.60
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 27.70, 2nd-John Herzog (Se) and Gunnar Newell (Se) 31.43, 4th-Ben Blakney (Se) 31.93
200-Meter Freestyle Relay
Girls 10&U
1st-Selah (P. Owens, F. Ziegler, E. Ozanich, C. Hudson) 3:20.37
Boys 10&U
1st-Sunnyside (C. Villanueva, A. Hernandez, M. Mendoza, K. Campos) 3:38.77
Girls 12&U
1st-Selah (N. Cavanaugh, C. Strand, A. Hartman, Y. Marquez) 3:04.33
Boys 12&U
1st-Sunnyside (R. Rodriguez, D. Garcia, K. Clough, E. Villanueva) 2:44.85
Girls 14&U
1st-Selah (K. Rivera, E. Richard-son, S. Newell, C. Reyes) 2:19.87
Boys 14&U
1st-Sunnyside (B. Oswalt, A. Alaniz, C. Hauver, A. Villanue-va) 2:26.67
Girls 18&U
1st-Selah (L. Alderman, J. Rees, N. Bartrand, K. Schloss) 2:16.26
Boys 18&U
1st-Selah (W. Richardson, J. Frampton, J. Herzog, B. Little) 2:02.87
200-Meter Individual Medley
Girls 10&U
1st-Nadia Stroh (Su) 4:18.01, 2nd-Elise Ozanich (Se) 4:22.03, 3rd-Alianna Garcia (Su) 4:37.57, 4th-Alex Schlax (Su) 4:53.82
Boys 10&U
1st-Christopher Villanueva (Su) 4:15.94, 2nd-Ryker Hull (Se) 4:48.61, 3rd-Joshua Strand (Se) 5:17.33, 4th-Zaiden Gonzalez (Su) 5:48.61
Girls 12&U
1st-Avery Hartman (Se) 3:24.17, 2nd-Caitlin Strand (Se) 3:53.57, 3rd-Jess Gill (Su) 4:10.34, 4th-Syrina Kaptein (Su) 4:15.07
Boys 12&U
1st-Charlie Hudson (Se) 3:28.74, 2nd-E.J. Villanueva (Su) 3:42.64, 3rd-Reilly Cavanaugh (Se) 3:50.17, 4th-D’Angelo Garcia (Su) 3:59.56
Girls 14&U
1st-Keila Rivera (Se) 3:16.39, 2nd-Robin Willey (Se) 3:29.50, 3rd-Sierra Newell (Se) 3:36.58, 4th-Amerie Kaptein (Su) 3:37.97
Boys 14&U
1st-Liam Cavanaugh (Se) 2:58.87, 2nd-Michael Strand (Se) 3:20.31, 3rd-Austin Villanueva (Su) 3:28.00, 4th-Michael Noyes (Se) 3:41.23
Girls 16&U
1st-Jesse Rees (Se) 3:07.39
Boys 16&U
1st-Will Richardson (Se) 3:01.77, 2nd-Brandon Little (Se) 3:04.00, 3rd-Hunter Lawrence (Se) 3:24.07, 4th-Alex Johnson (Se) 3:24.48
Girls 18&U
1st-Lauren Alderman (Se) 3:13.09
Boys 18&U
1st-Jacob Frampton (Se) 2:44.13, 2nd-Carson Vick (Se) 2:56.29, 3rd-Gunnar Newell (Se) 3:04.99, 4th-Carlo Rodriguez (Su) 3:30.19
