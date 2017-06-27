GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 26 – Pancake and sausage on a stick with syrup, cereal, cantaloupe, apple juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 27 – Fruit and yogurt cup, raisin bran, fresh banana, blueberry muffin, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Waffles with syrup, fresh strawberries, orange juice, cocoa puffs, variety milk.

Thursday, June 29 – Pancakes with syrup, cereal, grapes, apple juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 30 – Peach sliced, watermelon, cinnamon roll, bug bites, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 26 – Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 27 – Chicken taco, broccoli florets, grapes, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Nachos, celery sticks, cantaloupe, variety milk.

Thursday, June 29 – Cheese zombie, baby carrots, fruit salad, variety milk.

Friday, June 30 – Turkey club, cucumber slices, sliced pears, sun chips, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 26 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday June 27 – Pancakes and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 29 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 30 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 26 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, fries, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, June 27 – Whole grain corndog, curly fries, snack grapes, milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Burrito, cucumbers with ranch, peaches, pudding cup, milk.

Thursday, June 29 – French bread pizza, broccoli with ranch, pineapple, cookie, milk.

Friday, June 30 – Turkey and cheese hoagie, carrots, sun chips, apple, milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 26 – Mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 27 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Breakfast wrap, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, June 29 – Breakfast combo, French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 30 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 26 – Grilled chicken sandwich, tater kickers, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 27 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 28 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, oranges, milk, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, June 29 – Chicken drummies, breadstick, fruit, carrots sticks, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, June 30 – Deli turkey sandwich, pretzel twists, apple slices, fresh veggies, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.