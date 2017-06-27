GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, June 26 – Pancake and sausage on a stick with syrup, cereal, cantaloupe, apple juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 27 – Fruit and yogurt cup, raisin bran, fresh banana, blueberry muffin, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Waffles with syrup, fresh strawberries, orange juice, cocoa puffs, variety milk.
Thursday, June 29 – Pancakes with syrup, cereal, grapes, apple juice, variety milk.
Friday, June 30 – Peach sliced, watermelon, cinnamon roll, bug bites, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, June 26 – Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 27 – Chicken taco, broccoli florets, grapes, Spanish rice, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Nachos, celery sticks, cantaloupe, variety milk.
Thursday, June 29 – Cheese zombie, baby carrots, fruit salad, variety milk.
Friday, June 30 – Turkey club, cucumber slices, sliced pears, sun chips, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, June 26 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday June 27 – Pancakes and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, June 29 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 30 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, June 26 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, fries, oranges, milk.
Tuesday, June 27 – Whole grain corndog, curly fries, snack grapes, milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Burrito, cucumbers with ranch, peaches, pudding cup, milk.
Thursday, June 29 – French bread pizza, broccoli with ranch, pineapple, cookie, milk.
Friday, June 30 – Turkey and cheese hoagie, carrots, sun chips, apple, milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, June 26 – Mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 27 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Breakfast wrap, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, June 29 – Breakfast combo, French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, June 30 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, June 26 – Grilled chicken sandwich, tater kickers, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 27 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 28 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, oranges, milk, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, June 29 – Chicken drummies, breadstick, fruit, carrots sticks, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, June 30 – Deli turkey sandwich, pretzel twists, apple slices, fresh veggies, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment