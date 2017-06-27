Patricia “Pat” A. Hahn, 88, of Prosser, died June 24, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born March 3, 1929, in Hawthorne, Calif.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.