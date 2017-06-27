Ronald Ricky Slagg, husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend, was born on Feb. 8, 1951, in Toppenish, to Charles and Viola Slagg of Zillah.

He passed away to be with Jesus on June 21, 2017, while doing what he loved best – trucking fruit around the Valley in his stellar semi-truck, “All-Star.”

Ron wed his beautiful bride Gena in 1977 and celebrated 40 years of marriage this year. The two soulmates had a daughter and son, Ronni and Cody.

Ron took great pride in Ronni’s accomplishments as a daughter, wife, mom, and high school teacher. His face beamed with pride and love every time he looked at his granddaughters. His son-in-law Joe was one of his closest friends.

As a father to Cody, Ron modeled the dedicated, hardworking, loving, husband, father and provider that his son has become. Ron loved nothing more than going and watching his grandsons play in their sports. He was so proud of every one of them and his new granddaughter was Papa’s princess the moment she was here. Ron loved to push his daughter-in-law Erin’s rules just to show his funny way of love.

Working hard and establishing his own trucking company, Ron modeled faithful provision to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed many trucking friendships throughout the Valley and cherished his relationship with Excel Fruit Brokerage.

From buying pigs to showing pigs, Ron supported countless youth in their 4-H and FFA projects, pushing them to work hard and to make their best better. He had a passion to see young people succeed and understand the fruit of their labor.

Ron is survived by his wonderful wife Gena; his daughter and son-in-law, Ronni and Joe Tobin; his son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Erin Slagg. He will be greatly missed by his brother Gary (Carmen) Slagg and many amazing aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and adopted family members.

He was the proudest Papa to seven grandchildren: Jacee (11), Karli (9), Levi (7), Uriah (6), Silas (3), Jedidiah (2), and Elizabeth Joy (1 week). Papa Ron was a strong pillar of support and love for his family and is tremendously missed.

Ron had many lifelong friendships which he enjoyed greatly, so please join us as we celebrate a truly amazing man at his Celebration of Life Barbecue. It will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the West Valley Fairgrounds in Wiley City.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.