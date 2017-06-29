Benton County says no to Nirvana

— Backers of a retail marijuana store are running into hurdles at a second proposed site.

Benton County Commissioners yesterday asked the state Liquor and Cannabis Board to review its approval of a license for Nirvana Cannabis Company to operate at 4950 Arena Road, an unincorporated area near West Richland.

“It has come to the commissioners’ attention that the site address for the new retail business is located in close proximity to an operating preschool and early learning academy, area school bus stops, a local church which provides primary education and their associated playgrounds,” Benton County spokeswoman Shyanne Faulconer said.

Commissioners “…believe it is in the best interest of the welfare, health and safety of the people of Benton County that the Nirvana Cannabis Company not be allowed to operate or to be licensed at 4950 Arena Road,” she said.

Last year, the company attempted to open as The Garden at 210 Chardonnay Ave. in Prosser.

That effort was shot down when the City Council declared a moratorium in September on new marijuana stores. That followed a letter from Mayor Randy Taylor to the Liquor and Cannabis Board opposing The Garden.

The Prosser area already has two marijuana stores; Altitude, 260 Merlot Drive, and The Bake Shop, 19705 Griffin Road.

“Having three out of the four possible marijuana stores located in Benton County with a Prosser address is not the desire or intent of the Liquor and Cannabis Board,” Taylor wrote to the board. “Having three stores in Prosser is too many.”

The county’s third store is Green 2 Go in Finley. Nirvana in West Richland would have been its fourth and final store allowed by the state, Faulconer said.

Prosser ended its moratorium in April, when the council agreed to allow retail marijuana stores but not in commercial thoroughfare areas, such as Wine Country Road.

That move effectively ended The Garden’s chances of opening at the Chardonnay Avenue site in Prosser.

It did not, however, impact the two stores already in business.

Benton County’s move to restrict a fourth marijuana store comes as Yakima County Commissioners will place an advisory item on the November general election ballot to gain input.

Yakima County currently bans retail marijuana in unincorporated areas, but commissioners have pledged to abide by the voters’ wishes on whether unincorporated areas should have retail marijuana stores.

The city of Sunnyside, which has had a ban since April 2015, plans to re-open the discussion on retail marijuana.

In December, Benton City’s City Council approved retail sales and Toppenish’s opted for a ban.