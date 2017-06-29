Darigold closes Sunnyside land deal

— Nearly a year after signing on the dotted line, a local co-operative has finalized purchase of property from the Port of Sunnyside.

Darigold’s purchase of 26 acres just east of the company’s plant closed yesterday, company officials said.

Port of Sunnyside Commissioners sold 23 acres to Darigold for $920,000 last August, then an additional three acres at $50,000 per acre in April.

The 23-acre parcel is next to the plant at Alexander and South McLean Roads. Some of the land, which is zoned for industrial use, is within the City of Sunnyside, while the rest is in Yakima County.

The 3-acre site is southwest of the larger parcel.

The deal more than doubles the Darigold site, which was previously 20 acres.

“We are considering possible uses for the land but have not finalized any future plans,” Operations Senior Vice President Scott Burleson said of the additional acreage. “Our Sunnyside plant, the largest of our 11 manufacturing facilities, will continue to be key to the overall future success of Darigold. This purchase gives us room to grow, when that is necessary to better support our member-owners.”

Darigold completed a $97 million expansion of the Sunnyside plant last year, which added the ability to process 3.5 million more pounds of milk per day, increasing capacity by 70 percent.

Closing out the land deal comes less than two weeks after port officials announced the sale of 25 acres to Olympia-based Ostrom’s Mushroom Farms. The company paid $500,000 for the land and holds an option for up to 20 more acres.

The land is near the corner of Duffy and Midvale roads and, at full development, will lead to more than $25 million of development in the city, Ostrom’s officials said.

The plans include building 48 grow rooms, a new compost site and creating more than 200 new jobs, Ostrom’s President David Knudsen said.

The farm will replace production that was lost when the company’s Everson farm closed, he said.

“Sunnyside was just a good all-around fit for what we were looking for,” Knudsen said.

In other developments just this month, the port’s project to rehabilitate the city’s old Water Works building came to fruition with the grand opening of Co Dinn Cellars.

The city deeded the 1930 building to the port at no cost and port officials oversaw the project to restore and retrofit the brick building into a winery and tasting room.

And the Port of Sunnyside’s annual industry appreciation luncheon was held this month at the former Funny Farm liquor store building on Edison Avenue and Fifth Street.

That building, purchased by the port, is being remodeled into a microbrewery start-up, Varietal Beer Company, that may open later this year.

Port officials are also looking to develop lands the agency owns near Sunnyside Community Hospital’s planned campus on Alexander Road. The port this month received a $41,250 state grant for a feasibility study for economic development on land it owns.