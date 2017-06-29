Horses and bulls will take center stage

— One of the state’s longest running rodeo events takes place in time for the 4th of July holiday.

The 83rd annual Toppenish Rodeo, featuring horses and bulls, and cowpokes alike, is set for Friday and Saturday, ahead of the holiday.

“Everyone from volunteers to bull fighters is getting ready,” rodeo spokesman Duane Gordon said.

Young cowboys and cowgirls will test their mettle in the Mutton Busting events at 7 p.m. both days.

Live entertainment by Pony Boys will be provided once the action in the arena ends each night.

The action includes Kenny Winterholler’s Memorial Wild Cow Milking, barrel racing, bull and bronc riding events, as well as steer wrestling and roping events. All the action begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.

“We have a rodeo clown — Randy Munns,” Gordon said.

Munns, who has been an integral part of the event, is sure to keep the crowd entertained, Gordon said.

The grounds at 600 S. Division St. are ready for the crowds.

Approximately 300 competitors in the British Columbia Rodeo and Idaho Cowboy’s associations, Pro-West Rodeo and Washington Barrel Racing Association are hoping to wow the crowds as they show off their skills.

“We have a really good turn-out, and it’s going to be nicer weather than we had in years past,” he said.

Daniel Beard Rodeos is providing the stock for the event. The great-grandson of Outlook’s John Van Belle and grandson of former bareback rider Frank Beard has been providing stock for the rodeo many years.

Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Wild West Parade near the rodeo grounds.

A car and bike show will take place on the grounds 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Anyone wanting to show off their ride can, Gordon said.