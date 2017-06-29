Search on for Granger drowning victim

Police investigating pool death By John Fannin PROSSER — Local police are releasing little information as of press time on a woman who died in a friends swimming pool yesterday. Officer Mark Cole said the case is under investigation, though it is believed the 63 year old’s death was accidental. First responders were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 22, where they found her in the pool. Her name is withheld until next of kin are notified, Cole said.

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Dive Unit was still looking late yesterday for a missing young Granger man presumed dead by drowning in the Yakima River.

At about 4:30 p.m., Lt. Carl Hendrickson of the Sheriff’s office said the body had still not been found. Monday divers searched the river at Granger, near the Highway 223 bridge.

They did not return Tuesday, but that did not mean the search was off. He said the department won’t stop until the body is recovered.

“We’re going to give it a couple of days and see if changing conditions in the river make a difference,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said he will proceed under the impression the subject is most likely deceased, with his body still in the water

The presumed drowning occurred Monday afternoon when the subject, a 27 year old male, went to the river with friends to cool off after a day of work. The temperatures were in the high 90s.

Friends said the man was not a good swimmer and was in trouble immediately upon entering the water. He went under, the friends said, and they lost sight of him.

Hendrickson said divers have searched well down river and turned up nothing. He said the body could be caught in river bottom vegetation.

The water in that area of the river is murky, and other challenges are deep holes into which water pools.