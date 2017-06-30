Go forth on this Fourth

— From Zillah to Prosser, the Yakima Valley skies will be lit with the aerial color come Tuesday night.

But wit won’t just be the nights that mark the 2017 Independence Day activities,

Many communities are also planning events to entertain families during the day and late afternoon.

Here is a sampling of the Fourth of July events:

Sunnyside

A new event has been added to the list of the Lions Club-sponsored evening of old-fashioned activities planned to entertain crowds gathering at Sunnyside High School Clem Senn Football Stadium, where the gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The Sunnyside Am-Vets will be hosting a money scramble after the Lower Valley Honor Guard present its 21-gun salute during the opening of the evening ceremonies.

In addition, there will hot dog eating and watermelon eating contests with prizes and sack races, bean bags toss and coin flip games.

The fireworks, under the direction of Alpha Pyrotechnics of Selah, will be presented at dusk.

Prosser

A car show will kick off the city’s Old Fashioned Family Fourth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be at Prosser City Park, with a kiddies’ parade planned at 11 a.m. beginning at the Benton County courthouse.

There will also be a Little Miss Prosser pageant at 11:30 a.m. The Prosser Rotary will oversee the fireworks show to be held at Art Fiker Stadium at 10 p.m.

Grandview

There will be a flag raising at 9 a.m. at Stokely Square in honor of Independence Day.

There will be a 21-gun salute by the Lower Valley Honor Guard, a speech by an Army veteran who served in the Middle East and singing of patriotic songs.

A continental breakfast will be served afterwards.

Granger

The dinosaurs of Hisey Park will be lit up by an aerial firework show over the Granger Pond at dusk Tuesday.

In addition, the Dino Store will be open for the first time on the Fourth, according to city officials, who are sponsoring the pyrotechnic show.

Zillah

While there won’t be a community fireworks show this year, the city has opened an area of the city cemetery, where families can safely set off their legally purchased fireworks.

The fireworks may be lit between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Toppenish

In the city “where the west still lives,” two days of rodeo action, beginning today at 7:30 p.m., will be followed by fireworks and music at the rodeo grounds at 600 S. Division St.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Wild West Parade will be held through downtown.

General admission to the rodeo grounds is free but parking is $2.