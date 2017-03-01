‘Educational cancer’: Prosser rallies against immigration Facebook posts

— School district staff, parents and community leaders unified in their opposition to anti-illegal immigration Facebook posts by a teacher and assistant librarian.

More than 100 people attended the School Board’s monthly meeting last night.

Eight of them commented, all against posts by first grade teacher Cheriese Rhode and elementary school assistant librarian Peggy Brown, who remain on paid administrative leave.

Brett Dillahunt has taught in the district for more than 20 years. He called the social media posts “poison” and an “educational cancer.”

He said migrant students face several hurdles just to get to school. He pointed to the district’s lack of Hispanic teachers and administrative staff as another issue.

Parent Cynthia Lopez called on the board to act.

“What are you going to do change the culture of the school district?” she asked. “How will you rebuild trust?”

First Rhode and then Brown posted in response to the so-called “Day Without Immigrants” protest on Feb. 16.

The protest shuttered nearly 60 businesses from Prosser to Granger.

Rhode and Brown were placed on paid leave due to safety and security concerns, Superintendent Ray Tolcacher said. Neither violated the district’s Facebook policies.

“This is a great idea, narrows the search down,” Rhode posted, along with providing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement phone number, 866-347-2423, to report anyone in the country illegally. “If this offended you in anyway do me a favor and unfriend ...”

Brown then posted, “Lots of grade school kids stayed home today for the immigrants protest. I loved it. Sure alleviated the overcrowding at school. No out of control kids, like it should be. I hope they can do it again soon.”

Jessica Monterey said she began a letter writing campaign about the posts to agencies, including the state Attorney General’s office, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the state education Ombudsman’s office.

More than 100 people from across the country sent letters protesting the posts, she said. There have been no replies to date.

Monterey told the board Brown’s public Facebook posts not only target immigrants, but Mormons, Muslims and the gay community.

Ansley Gerhard drew wide applause when she said students are held to a high level of scrutiny because of bullying.

“Hold your employees to the same standard as you hold your students,” she told the board.

Candace Andrews of Valley Theatre Company quoted from the 1949 musical, “South Pacific” in her comments, noting people have to be “taught” to fear others or be racist.

“Intolerance is not born in you unless you’ve been carefully taught,” she said.

Para-professional Aimee Hultberg-Espinoza’s comments turned emotional.

“Students talk about this the entire day,” she said of Rhode and Brown’s posts.

“They (students) didn’t ask to be put in this situation,” she wept. “They just want to learn.”

Leo Perales of the Latino Coalition of Tri-Cities said he doesn’t want to see either staff member lose their jobs.

And he supported Rhode and Brown’s rights to free speech, but told the board there is a limit.

“I don’t want to see the two employees fired, but as school district employees they have to be careful,” Perales said.

“The Latino Coalition of Tri-Cities firmly believes and supports everyone’s First Amendment right to free speech,” he said in a call on Facebook for people to attend last night’s meeting. “We should all support varying points of views and welcome proper discourse to find answers to a host of issues. But we need to understand that there is a fine line between free speech and speech that may incite violence, threaten someone’s safety and lead to the separation of families.”

The coalition called on the Prosser School District to make a formal statement to the community “... repudiating such language and highlighting that such rhetoric will not be tolerated by any individual employed by the Prosser School District,” Perales posted. “Put in place policies that will protect and provide the necessary safety for students who may be undocumented and ensure that such sensitive information be kept private.”

Tolcacher did not return a message seeking confirmation whether the district received communication from the Latino Coalition of Tri-Cities..

He also did not return a message seeking comment on Rhode and Brown’s status, or whether the district plans to make changes in social media policy.