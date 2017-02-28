Lenten Soup days planned

SUNNYSIDE — Homemade chicken noodle soup will be the first soup to be served at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Lenten Soup luncheons.
The Wednesday soup lunches begin March 8 in the church parish hall, 327 E. Edison Ave. Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The luncheons will be served each Wednesday through April 5.
