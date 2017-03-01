Patrick William Mashburn, 47, of Sunnyside, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Oct. 30, 1969, in Los Gatos, Calif.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.