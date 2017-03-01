Pot back on the ballot

Yakima County voters will have a second opportunity to decide whether marijuana should be legal in the county.

Voters statewide approved a marijuana initiative in 2012, but Yakima County opposed it.

Commissioners have imposed a ban since, based on how county residents voted on the initiative.

The issue is back, in part, because of changes in state law that no longer allow medicinal and retail marijuana outlets to operate separately.

“The loss of that emboldened a lot of growers,” Commissioner Rand Elliott said.

“There’s a fair bit of marijuana being grown in the county and we don’t have the resources to track it down,” he said.

Commissioners reached a consensus Monday on putting marijuana on the ballot for the general election in November. Elliott said commissioners will follow results of the advisory vote, which would apply to unincorporated areas.

He said having medicinal and recreational marijuana outlets “lumped together” has created unity among growers operating illegally.

“The growers have banded together and they have legal representation,” Elliott said.

The Sunnyside City Council on Monday heard from two residents about the retail/medicinal marijuana issue.

The city has a ban in place, but the council will reconsider it at a future meeting.

Dave Rand, who briefly opened a retail shop before the city closed it, told the council on Monday that new state laws make it difficult to obtain medicinal marijuana.

Rand, who unsuccessfully sued the city over his store’s closure, said marijuana helps him deal with lingering pain from a serious car crash.

“I’m begging you to let me open my store,” he said.

Vickie Ripley told council members that traveling out of town for her medicinal marijuana is a hardship.

“I approve of everything Dave says,” Ripley said. “I think we need a store in Sunnyside.”

Elliott said formal language for the marijuana measure will be finalized in the next 30 to 60 days.

In the meantime, the county is hiring a third code enforcement officer to deal with the influx of marijuana growing.

And if county residents want to keep the ban in place, commissioners are prepared for legal challenges from growers.

“If the voters say no they need to understand it could get expensive,” Elliott said.