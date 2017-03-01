Raymond Claus Larson, 96, a longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born Aug. 15, 1920, in Tilden, Neb., the son of Claus Emil and Anna Pauline (Olson) Larson.

He graduated from Meadow Grove High School in Meadow Grove with the Class of 1939.

On Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941, he was traveling by train from Nebraska to Washington to find work, as his eyesight kept him from joining the service.

He worked in the Burlington and Sedro Wooley area for several years prior to coming to Sunnyside.

Ray helped establish the Roza dehydrator.

In 1949, he bought 80 acres of Roza land and began to farm.

He owned and flew an Aeronca airplane, which he later sold to buy a tractor.

On Nov. 26, 1954, he married the love of his life, Margaret Flanagan, at her parents’ home.

Ray loved to farm and that’s what he did his entire life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Larson of Sunnyside; daughter, Tamara Johnson of Goldendale; son, Mark Larson of Sunnyside; and three grandchildren, Riley, Mason and Payton.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Rudy, Allan, John and Donald Larson; and two sisters, Winnifred Larson and Esther Wieting.

There will not be a formal funeral at Ray’s request.

Private interment was at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. Memorials may be made to Hospice.

