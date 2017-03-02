Berm fails, Outlook floods

— Some local residents are expected to return home today after dairy waste-laced flood waters forced evacuations Tuesday night.

“It was as if somebody just turned a faucet on and the water was dumping out,” Zenaida Perales said.

She was visiting from Seattle with her brother, Rick Perales when the flood hit, sending a wall of wastewater into the backyard of the home at 243 First Ave., she said.

“It was at least 2 feet high in some of the neighbors’ yards,” she said.

The flooding stemmed from a failed berm at 431 Nichols Road.

The berk protected crop fields belonging to DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, Yakima County Water Resources Manager Terry Keenhan said.

Dairy representatives were unable to be reached for comment as of press time.

Described as having a green or brown appearance and smelling of cow urine, the water spread more than a half-mile and covered 90 acres of fields, Keenhan said.

Keenhan was called out to the site at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

“The berm had been built up about 3 feet or so and it broke sometime Tuesday,” Keenhan said. “There was a hole in the berm that was being repaired while I was there.”

It was not a lagoon, he said.

And the break was not due to rain or snow melt-off.

“I’m not sure why there was a berm there to begin with,” Keenhan said. “There wasn’t any rain. That had zero impact, and there was clearly very little snow left.”

State Dairy Nutrient Management Program Director Virginia Prest said there is good reason for berms like the one on Nichols Road.

“The majority of the dairy crop fields are bermed to protect against accidental releases of manure-laden water to road side ditches, irrigation ditches and other conveyances to the Yakima River,” she said.

When the berm failed, she said snowmelt overwhelmed a roadside collection system that drains into the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District’s Granger Drain and then empties into the Yakima River.

“To complicate things, the roadside drain was overwhelmed, resulting in water flowing across Nichols Road to a field on the other side of the road managed by Snipes Mountain. Dairy,” she said. “This field had a recent manure application. There is also a solid stack in the field that appears to be impacted by the flow of water.”

Keenhan filed a report with the state Department of Ecology at 8:23 a.m. yesterday, indicating there was manure in the water and that it had flooded the basements of some homes.

Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder said the agency referred the issue to the state Department of Agriculture.

“We have dairy nutrient management inspectors on scene in the area,” spokesman Mike Louisell said. “We are taking water samples from various locations.”

As of yesterday, he said the agriculture department was not “100 percent” sure what caused the failure.

He initially indicated rain or snowmelt may have been the issue.

“There wasn’t any rain,” he said. “Part of the problem has been the enormous rain and snowfall that has impacted the capacity of storage lagoons.

“It’s certainly an unusual situation.”

Prest said her agency will follow the flood path and collect water samples to be analyzed for bacteria.

Perales and other families are collecting their own samples, and the Department of Agriculture wants to include those in the results, Prest said.

With the opening of the 2017 irrigation season two weeks away, Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District officials are also investigating and conducting water samples.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated residents Tuesday night, telling families the Red Cross was available for housing.

The Perales family stayed with other family members in the Sunnyside area.

“We had to leave because there was so much water we didn’t know if we could make it out or not in the morning,” Zenaida Perales said.

Portions of Outlook Road, North Outlook Road and D Street were impacted.

The water began receding yesterday afternoon, leaving roads soggy and soft. There was still water across D Street. But issues could remain long after flood waters dry up.

“You have at least a dozen houses surrounded by water quality issues,” Keenhan said. “I don’t think they’re going to be very happy.”