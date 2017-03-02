Family expands search for Granger man

— A Michigan-based not-for-profit group is joining the search for a local man missing since May 26.

Bring Our Missing Home published an appeal yesterday to find 24-year-old Joseph Eric Miranda Jr.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with a grey-patterned swimming suit and Superman flip flops, the news.

Miranda is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 190 pounds and wearing glasses and braces.

He has a strawberry birthmark on his chest and a mole on his lip.

His mother, Christina M. Dejesus, launched a Facebook page last year in an effort to find her missing son. She recently asked Bring Our Missing Home’s help.

“It’s hard on us not knowing,” Dejesus said last night. “That’s what is stressing us out. We miss him. It’s hard.

“We just take it day-by-day and pray that he’ll come home or that they’ll find him.”

She last spoke with Granger police two weeks ago, and said they have no leads in her son’s disappearance.

Detective Dave Leary did not return messages seeking comment and updates on Miranda’s case.

Social media and reaching out to other agencies have provided Dejesus some information.

“I found out his Social Security was active,” she said.

“That means either there’s identify theft and someone else is using his card or he’s using it himself.”

Miranda Jr. left his car at home, where he lived with Dejesus and her husband, Juanito Dejesus.

“I have his keys,” she said. “So, he went walking and never came back.”

He was last heard from about 11 p.m. May 25 when he called Maria Sandoval. Miranda Jr. and Sandoval have a 6-year-old daughter, Neveah, together.

“He told her to tell Neveah that he loves her and that he’s not going to see her for awhile,” Dejesus said.

She became emotional about the impact of her son’s disappearance on Neveah.

“At first, I told her he was on vacation,” Dejesus said. “But it’s been so long, she knows her Dad is missing.

“She always asks, ‘Grandma, are cops looking for my Dad’.”