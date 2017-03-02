Isaac D. Nash, 17, of Union Gap, formerly of the Lower Yakima Valley, died Feb. 24, 2017, in Kettle Falls, Idaho. He was born Dec. 21, 1999, in Yakima, son of Danny and Nicole Nash.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.