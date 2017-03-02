Patrick Mashburn, born Oct. 30, 1969, left this world to go home Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Patrick was born to Jerry and Sherry Mashburn in Los Gatos, Calif., and later moved to Sunnyside.



There he attended local elementary schools and Sunnyside High School. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in June of 1991.



For the years that Patrick was physically able, he took great delight in participating in the Special Olympics in Sunnyside.

Through his participation in the Olympics and his joyful outlook on life, Patrick brought a very distinct level of inspiration and joy to all who received the enormous gift of knowing him and having him in their lives. Patrick’s presence in this world made it a better place, and inspired others to make it a better place.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Sherry Mashburn, who lives in Sunnyside and has been his devoted caretaker for his entire life. He is also survived by sisters, Colleen (Larry) Coleman of Mabton, Vanessa Moore of Ellensburg, Clara (Andrew) Hamil of Grandview, Susan (Kevin) Beebe of Sunnyside, Robin (Mike) Officer of Sunnyside, Denae Mashburn of Sunnyside; a brother, Chris (Laly) Winkleman, of Sunnyside; and



several nieces and nephews, Michael Coleman of Sunnyside, Blaine Richie of Ellensburg, Trinity Hamil, SueAnn Hamil and Andi Hamil of Grandview, Wyatt Mashburn, Jerry Officer, Dalilah Winkleman and David Winkleman of Sunnyside. He is also survived by his aunt, Patty Rice; uncle, Bill Nance; and many loving cousins, including Jan Hinkle and Dale Hinkle, both of Sunnyside; special friend and devoted care provider, Angie Rivera.

Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Burton Mashburn, on March 4, 2010.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Patrick’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.