Reservoir building boom

The Daily Sun
Crews continue working on Roza Irrigation District’s $26 million re-regulation reservoir near Sunnyside. The 1,600-acre project is expected to open this summer and will allow the district to bump up water storage for irrigation-users when demand is higher-than-normal. The reservoir will cut the time it takes to get the first drop of water to the end of Roza’s 55-mile system from three days to one.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment