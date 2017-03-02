School Board starts search for new member

The School District is beginning its search for a new School Board member.

The search stems from Warren Barmore’s resignation of the District No. 4 post, schools Superintendent Ray Tolcacher.

Barmore retired because he does not plan to seek re-election in the fall.

By resigning now, it gives his replacement an opportunity to start right away in finding a new superintendent, said Tolcacher, who will retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

“Since the board is looking for a new superintendent, that search will start and he didn’t want to be involved in that and then have someone take his place late in the process,” Tolcacher said.

Barmore, a retired optometrist, served two non-consecutive terms.

“He’s been a real positive entity,” Tolcacher said. “He was board president for a couple of years and he spends a lot of time in the schools.”

The district will start advertising today on its website to fill Barmore’s seat, according to a timeline the board reviewed Tuesday night.

Applications will be accepted through March 17, with candidate interviews scheduled to start March 21.

The board hopes to appoint Barmore’s successor during March 28.

“The board’s anxious to get someone up and running,” Tolcacher said.

Applicants must be registered voters living in District No. 4.

The selection would mark the district’s second new board member appointment in as many months.

Jesalyn Cole was appointed Jan. 24 meeting.

A bookkeeper/secretary for Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, Cole replaced former member Bill Jenkin, who resigned in December after he won a 16th District state legislative race.

Both Cole’s and Barmore’s replacement will need to run during the November general election to retain their seats.

The new members join the board during a pivotal time, Tolcacher said.

Besides finding and hiring a new superintendent of schools, both will help guide the district through major construction.

On Feb. 14, voters approved a $69.3 million school construction bond to build a new 150,000-square-foot high school and remodel district elementary schools.

In addition, the board is under pressure to take action against two employees who expressed opinions on illegal immigration on their personal Facebook pages outside of work hours.

First-grade teacher Cheriese Rhode and elementary school assistant librarian Peggy Brown are both on paid administrative leave, due to “security” concerns, Tolcacher said.