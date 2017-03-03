Dialing for a ride near Sunnyside

Photo by John Fannin
A motorist calls for assistance after flipping a vehicle yesterday afternoon while southbound in the 700 block of Midvale Road, near Sunnyside. The man, who declined to provide his name, said he was not injured and climbed out of the car on his own. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chad Peterschick said the case is under investigation and did not provide details as of press time.
