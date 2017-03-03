Granger to play Okanogan for third-place

— The Granger Spartans girls basketball team will face the Okanogan Bulldogs for third place in the 1A Hardwood Classic in the Yakima Valley SunDome tomorrow.

Tipoff is 11:15 a.m.

Both teams lost in today’s semifinals.

The Bulldogs lost, 36-41, to the Cashmere Bulldogs in their fifth meeting of the season. The Spartans suffered a 58-65 loss to Mount Baker in overtime.

Okanogan led its game 24-15 at the half, but was held to just 2 points in the third quarter. Cashmere tied the game, 26-26, in that quarter as it added 11 points to its tally.

The momentum spilled into the fourth quarter for Cashmere, which outpaced Okanogan, 15-10, to clinch the win and a shot at the 1A girls title.

After the game, Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel said Cashmere is a good opponent.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said of the loss, the fifth of five this season. “Every game was tightly contested.

“We crumbled under pressure tonight. They were pressing us the whole time, and we shot ourselves in the foot.”

Immediately after the game, the Spartans found themselves disappointed.

Granger’s game had a similar outcome in that the Spartans and Mountaineers were tied, 9-9, at the end of the first period. The Spartans surged ahead for a lead, but lost it prior to the halftime whistle.

Mount Baker led the game, 23-22, thanks to a short scoring run, which gave the Mountaineers a 14-13 edge in the second quarter.

In the third period, the Mountaineers kept up the pace, hitting their shots to outscore the Spartans, 17-10.

“We got a dumb foul and took away our momentum, which turned the game,” Granger coach Andy Affholter said. “Also, when they lobbed an in-bound shot with 1 second left, it was another big play.”

Granger didn’t give up.

The Spartans battled back in the final stanza to tie the game at 52 with a Jayleen Vasquez 3-point jumper at the buzzer.

“I wish Jayleen would have hit the shot prior, but she got the same look to send us into overtime,” Affholter said.

In overtime, Mount Baker used its trees to outpace the Spartans, 10-6.

“They beat us with their height,” Granger’s Alexis Castro said.

The Soares sisters are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6.

“Our tallest player is 5-feet, 7-inches tall,” Castro said. “We all played our hearts out.”

OKANOGAN (21-4)

Jill Townsend 6-16 2-2 15; Jada Rasmussen 4-5 1-3 9; Kendra Sachse 2-7 0-0

5; Alexis Jones 1-7 0-0 3; Makensie Jones 1-1 0-0 2; Jordyn Boesel 1-7 0-2

2; Jillyan Taylor 0-1 0-0 0; Mya Moses 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 3-7 36.

CASHMERE (24-0)

Hailey Van Lith 9-18 0-1 19; Abbie Johnson 6-13 1-4 13; Sydnee Mongeon 1-7

1-2 3; Grace High 0-1 3-5 3; Cami Knishka 1-3 0-0 2; Molly Thies 0-2 1-2 1;

Jade Jaspers 0-1 0-0 0; Grace Hammond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 6-14 41.

Okanogan...................... 14 10 2 10 - 36

Cashmere...................... 5 10 11 15 - 41

3-point goals--Okanogan 3-11 (Alexis Jones 1-3; Kendra Sachse 1-2; Jill

Townsend 1-4; Jordyn Boesel 0-2), Cashmere 1-12 (Hailey Van Lith 1-4; Abbie

Johnson 0-1; Sydnee Mongeon 0-3; Cami Knishka 0-2; Molly Thies 0-2). Fouled

out--Okanogan-None, Cashmere-None. Rebounds--Okanogan 34 (Jill Townsend 13),

Cashmere 24 (Abbie Johnson 9). Assists--Okanogan 2 (Jill Townsend 1; Jada

Rasmussen 1), Cashmere 4 (Grace High 2). Total fouls--Okanogan 15, Cashmere

Technical fouls--Okanogan-None, Cashmere-None.

GRANGER (23-2)

Alexis Castro 7-22 5-10 23; Jayleen Vasquez 7-14 0-0 21; Kiely Tiel 2-5 0-1

5; Sophie Blogett 1-9 0-0 3; Naya Rottger 1-6 0-2 3; Emma Stewart 1-1 0-0 2;

Lily Stewart 0-0 1-2 1; Laynie Brien 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Roettger 0-3 0-0 0.

Totals 19-60 6-15 58.

MOUNT BAKER (21-5)

Anielle Tyler 5-10 8-10 19; Jessica Soares 7-8 1-4 15; McKenzie Yost 3-9 5-8

12; Kylind Powell 3-5 3-5 9; Haylee Malone 2-6 2-4 7; Stephanie Soares 1-3

1-2 3. Totals 21-41 20-33 65.

Granger....................... 9 13 10 20 6 - 58

Mount Baker................... 9 14 17 12 13 - 65

3-point goals--Granger 14-44 (Jayleen Vasquez 7-13; Alexis Castro 4-14; Naya

Rottger 1-4; Sophie Blogett 1-9; Kiely Tiel 1-3; Kaitlyn Roettger 0-1),

Mount Baker 3-6 (McKenzie Yost 1-2; Haylee Malone 1-2; Anielle Tyler 1-2).

Fouled out--Granger-Naya Rottger; Kaitlyn Roettger, Mount Baker-None.

Rebounds--Granger 31 (Sophie Blogett 7), Mount Baker 37 (Jessica Soares 11).

Assists--Granger 9 (Alexis Castro 3; Sophie Blogett 3), Mount Baker 6

(Anielle Tyler 2; McKenzie Yost 2). Total fouls--Granger 21, Mount Baker 14.

Technical fouls--Granger-None, Mount Baker-None.