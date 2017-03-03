Grizzlies compete for fourth-place state trophy Saturday

— The Sunnyside Grizzlies won their 4A state playoff game against Camas, 45-34, Friday night in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

That means the Grizzlies face Central Valley (Spokane), the team that defeated them in the regional game last Saturday — a second time.

The teams compete at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow in the Tacoma Dome in a bid for fourth place.

Against the Papermakers, Sunnyside took a 12-6 first-quarter lead. Each of the teams dropped in another 11 points prior to the half, giving the Grizzlies a 23-17 advantage.

In the third stanza, Sunnyside kept the pace, outscoring Camas, 14-9. The Grizzlies wrapped the game with another 9 points, and allowed the Papermakers the same tally.

SUNNYSIDE

Emilee Maldonado 5-10 2-2 16; Chastitee Garza 2-4 4-4 10; Ashlee Maldonado

2-9 4-4 8; Lexi Skyles 2-4 0-0 4; Destiny Salinas 1-3 0-0 3; Jessica

Mendonza 1-6 0-0 2; Adriana Salmeron 1-2 0-0 2; Mercedes Zavala 0-0 0-0 0;

Rebekah Valle 0-0 0-0 0; Briel-le Newhouse 0-0 0-0 0; Alexis Garcia 0-0 0-0

0; Morgan Dulm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 10-10 45.

CAMAS

Haley Hanson 3-10 0-0 9; Teague Schroeder 2-6 0-0 6; Emma Jones 2-7 1-2 5;

Meghan Finley 2-6 0-0 5; Courtney Clemmer 0-2 4-4 4; Madison Freemon 1-6 2-2

4; Jordyn Wilds 0-0 1-2 1; Ka'ilani Warren 0-1 0-0 0; Maggie Wells 0-0 0-0

0; Marianna Payne 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Booth 0-0 0-0 0; Jil-lian Webb 0-6 0-0 0.

Totals 10-44 8-10 34.

Sunnyside..................... 12 11 14 8 - 45

Camas......................... 6 11 9 8 - 34

3-point goals--Sunnyside 7-19 (Emilee Maldonado 4-7; Chastitee Garza 2-2;

Destiny Salinas 1-3; Jessica Mendonza 0-1; Morgan Dulm 0-1; Lexi Skyles 0-1;

Ashlee Maldonado 0-4), Cam-as 6-22 (Haley Hanson 3-7; Teague Schroeder 2-6;

Meghan Finley 1-2; Jillian Webb 0-5; Emma Jones 0-2). Fouled

out--Sunnyside-None, Camas-None. Rebounds--Sunnyside 29 (Jessica Mendonza

6), Camas 31 (Emma Jones 9). Assists--Sunnyside 13 (Ash-lee Maldonado 6),

Camas 6 (Meghan Finley 3). Total fouls--Sunnyside 10, Camas 10. Technical

fouls--Sunnyside-None, Cam-as-None.