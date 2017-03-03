Grizzlies compete for fourth-place state trophy Saturday

TACOMA — The Sunnyside Grizzlies won their 4A state playoff game against Camas, 45-34, Friday night in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
That means the Grizzlies face Central Valley (Spokane), the team that defeated them in the regional game last Saturday — a second time.
The teams compete at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow in the Tacoma Dome in a bid for fourth place.
Against the Papermakers, Sunnyside took a 12-6 first-quarter lead. Each of the teams dropped in another 11 points prior to the half, giving the Grizzlies a 23-17 advantage.
In the third stanza, Sunnyside kept the pace, outscoring Camas, 14-9. The Grizzlies wrapped the game with another 9 points, and allowed the Papermakers the same tally.
SUNNYSIDE
Emilee Maldonado 5-10 2-2 16; Chastitee Garza 2-4 4-4 10; Ashlee Maldonado
2-9 4-4 8; Lexi Skyles 2-4 0-0 4; Destiny Salinas 1-3 0-0 3; Jessica
Mendonza 1-6 0-0 2; Adriana Salmeron 1-2 0-0 2; Mercedes Zavala 0-0 0-0 0;
Rebekah Valle 0-0 0-0 0; Briel-le Newhouse 0-0 0-0 0; Alexis Garcia 0-0 0-0
0; Morgan Dulm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 10-10 45.
CAMAS
Haley Hanson 3-10 0-0 9; Teague Schroeder 2-6 0-0 6; Emma Jones 2-7 1-2 5;
Meghan Finley 2-6 0-0 5; Courtney Clemmer 0-2 4-4 4; Madison Freemon 1-6 2-2
4; Jordyn Wilds 0-0 1-2 1; Ka'ilani Warren 0-1 0-0 0; Maggie Wells 0-0 0-0
0; Marianna Payne 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Booth 0-0 0-0 0; Jil-lian Webb 0-6 0-0 0.
Totals 10-44 8-10 34.
Sunnyside..................... 12 11 14 8 - 45
Camas......................... 6 11 9 8 - 34
3-point goals--Sunnyside 7-19 (Emilee Maldonado 4-7; Chastitee Garza 2-2;
Destiny Salinas 1-3; Jessica Mendonza 0-1; Morgan Dulm 0-1; Lexi Skyles 0-1;
Ashlee Maldonado 0-4), Cam-as 6-22 (Haley Hanson 3-7; Teague Schroeder 2-6;
Meghan Finley 1-2; Jillian Webb 0-5; Emma Jones 0-2). Fouled
out--Sunnyside-None, Camas-None. Rebounds--Sunnyside 29 (Jessica Mendonza
6), Camas 31 (Emma Jones 9). Assists--Sunnyside 13 (Ash-lee Maldonado 6),
Camas 6 (Meghan Finley 3). Total fouls--Sunnyside 10, Camas 10. Technical
fouls--Sunnyside-None, Cam-as-None.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment