Knights boys dunk Red Devils

— An off-season getting fit paid off big for the Sunnyside Christian boys basketball team last night with a 58-48 victory over defending state champion Neah Bay in the 1B tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

“We are a little bit bigger and mature,” Sunnyside coach Dean Wagenaar. “We did Crossfit in the off-season. Our goal was to get back here.”

Another goal was to meet and beat Neah Bay.

The Knights fell to the Red Devils by 3 points last year after failing to get off a tying shot due to a turnover. Neah Bay won that matchup, 61-58, and went on to defeat Almira/Coulee-Hartline and claim the state title.

So this year, the goal included cutting down giving the ball away. That was not the case in the first half, with Sunnyside turning the ball over 8 times.

“We're excited,” Wagenaar said.

No. 2 Sunnyside plays No. 6 Pomeroy at 9 p.m. today in the semifinals.

Pomeroy reached the Final 4 with a 65-51 win over No. 5 Yakama Nation Tribal on Thursday.

“Pomeroy is a fundamentally sound team,” Wagenaar said last night. “We're going to have to bring it tomorrow.

"The kids are pumped.”

Cross-bracket, Almira/Coulee-Hartline is looking to try to better it's No. 2 finish last year.

The No. 8-ranked Warriors play No. 4 Lummi Nation at 7:15 p.m. today.

The winner of each contest will advance to the state 1B title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Scoring

Sunnyside Christian 58, Neah Bay 48

Score by quarters

Neah Bay 9 15 15 9

Sunnyside Christian 9 17 14 18

Neah Bay (48) — Doherty 18, A. Bitegeko 10, Svec 9, Munyagi 8, Moore 3, Greene, S. Bitegeko.

Sunnyside Christian (58) — C. Marsh 18, Wagenaar 17, Bosma 10, L. Marsh 5, K. Marsh 3, R. Faber 3, J. Faber 2.