Mabton signs police chief to six-year contract

— The City Council opted for continuity Tuesday night in approving a new six-year contract with Police Chief Phin Haglin.

“This contract meets my goal of bringing long-term stability to our police department,” Mayor Mario Martinez said in a press release. “Chief Haglin is an outstanding leader in our community and has done well in building a relationship between the police and community.”

The contract calls for Haglin’s annual salary to increase from $60,000 to $62,900.

That total includes the 1.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment all city employees receive.

Future years will see his salary increase as much as 4 percent annually for merit pay, in addition to cost-of-living adjustments.

“I came down on the wage with the agreement that on my one-year anniversary (in July) that they will look again at the wages,” Haglin said. “They wanted a year’s performance and that’s fine.”

The deal also calls for Haglin and the council to review his salary after three years on the job.

Tuesday night’s action wraps up a two-month negotiation process.

Haglin was originally signed to a six-month contract that expired in January.

The council extended it by just over a month while negotiations were under way.

In addition to signing a new contract, Haglin also withdrew his name as a police chief candidate for positions in the cities of Mattawa and Woodland.

“The thing is, I like it here,” Haglin said. “I think we’ve got a staff city wide that wants to be here, that works well together and that serves the community to the best of their ability.”

And the community is supportive of his department.

“The community has been behind us,” he said. “That comes with trusting each other. That’s something we’re working on.”

Haglin recently has praised community members for their help in breaking up a burglary ring that’s believed to have broken into as many 30 homes in the area.

Haglin said he suggested a six-year contract instead of the three years originally planned to give the city continuity.

“To be honest, we need to have a sense of stability here,” he said. “Six years takes me to 60 years old and it seemed to work for the community.”

The department is also getting a new police officer.

Haglin said it was budgeted for 2017, and the department has made cuts such as not hiring a new administrative assistant and buying used instead of new police vehicles.

“This will increase the level of coverage for our community in a significant manner,” Martinez said of hiring a fifth staff member.

Haglin’s contract is a change for Mabton, which hired three police chiefs in a span of four months last year.

He replaced Claude Cox of Medical Lake, who was hired in April 2016 and resigned in July.

Cox replaced Casimiro Cedillo, who resigned in March 2016 after accusing Martinez and former City Administrator Walt Bratton of creating a hostile work environment and then of subsequent retaliation.