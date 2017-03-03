Maurice “Buzz” William Van Patter went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 26, 2017.

He was born in Outlook on May 12, 1932, to Mark and Florence (Herin) Van Patter.

He graduated from Sunnyside Senior High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education from Eastern Washington University in 1961.

He married Faye Wilson on Nov. 10, 1950. She was the love of his life for over 66 years.

Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Homes in Spokane Valley was in care of arrangements.