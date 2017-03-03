North Kitsap eliminates Prosser boys

— North Kitsap eliminated the Prosser boys from the state 2A Hardwood Classic basketball tournament.

The Vikings from Poulsbo opened a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept the Mustangs locked down the rest of the game. By halftime, the Vikings led, 27-19.

Prosser did take command of the court in the fourth quarter, outscoring North Kitsap, 19-13. But it wasn’t enough to overtake the Vikings and their 16-point lead.

The Vikings kept the pressure on 6-foot-9 Prosser senior Scott Blakney, holding him to a team high total of only 12 points. Mustangs Nate Brown and Noah Flores each had 7 points.

Blakney had 8 rebounds for Prosser. Teammates Angel Rivera and Brown had 6 and 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, North Kitsap had two players in double digits — Kainen Warren with 17 and Zac Olmsted with 13. Kohlten Barringer-Mahitka was the Vikings top rebounder with 9, followed by teammate Cooper Lindsey with 7.

The loss ends the Mustangs chances for a state basketball trophy this year. And it ends the team’s string of upset victories that started two weeks ago when the team stunned defending state champion Clarkston, keeping them out of the big dance in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Score by quarters

North Kitsap — 20 7 17 13 - 57

Prosser — 8 11 7 19 - 45

For more coverage of state basketball, see Monday's print or e-edition of The Daily Sun.