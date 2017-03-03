Offender reports move

— A convicted sex offender is now residing in a local neighborhood.

Jose Martinez, 43, moved into the 900 block of Fordyce Road, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was convicted of first-degree rape in 1994, records show. Martinez has served his sentence and is not being sought by law enforcement.

Martinez is considered a Level II offender, with the potential to re-offend, the Sheriff’s office said.