Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

March 1

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Apricot Road.

Animal problem on Crescent Drive.

Trespassing on Grandridge Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Residential alarm on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Juvenile problem on North Fifth Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Unwanted guest on Division Street.

March 2

Trespassing on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

March 1

Vehicle theft on F Avenue.

Animal bite on West Boulevard North.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

MABTON POLICE

March 1

Residential alarm on Seventh Avenue.

Missing person on Washington Street.

Domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

February 28

Aid call on South Lester Road.

Aid call on North Outlook Road.

Aid call on South 12th Street.

March 1

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Airlift transport from Tacoma Avenue.

Advanced life support from Tacoma Avenue to Virginia Mason.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

February 28, 2017

DISMISSALS

Ana Lilia Aguilar, dob 03/04/77, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Felipe Cuevas Uriostegui, dob 07/14/48, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Johnathan Robledo, dob 09/15/93, no valid operators license without identification.

Gerardo Alvarez Jr., dob 02/09/98, reckless endangerment.

Esai S. Arambula, dob 07/28/96, possession of dangerous weapon.

Esai S. Arambula, dob 07/28/96, resisting arrest.

Cassandra Rafael Burgueno, dob 05/11/91, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Cassandra Rafael Burgueno, dob 05/11/91, false/misleading statement to police officer and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Cassandra Rafael Burgueno, dob 05/11/91, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Brayan A. Maldonado Olguin, dob 07/17/97, marijuana prohibited and drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Brayan A. Maldonado Olguin, dob 07/17/97, marijuana prohibited.

Ma Gabriela Meza Ochoa, dob 09/29/73, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Amador Perez, dob 04/30/70, no contact/protection order violation.

Geronimo Perez IV, dob 08/31/89, second-degree criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Aaron Reno Roberts, dob 05/03/71, first-degree criminal trespassing.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Miguel Rodriguez Rosas, dob 06/05/90, driving under the influence amended to reckless driving. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 364 days suspended. $500 fine and court costs.

John Daniel Schlosser Jr., dob 10/17/83, third-degree driving while license suspended, dismissed. Driving under the influence amended to reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 343 days suspended. $200 fine and court costs.

Myron James Capetillo, dob 12/26/93, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 67 days suspended. $725 fine.

BENCH WARRANT

Beatriz Cuevas, dob 10/12/85, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Beatriz Cuevas, dob 10/12/85, false statement to public servant.

David Samaniego Gonzalez, dob 01/21/82, harassment.

David Samaniego Gonzalez, dob 01/21/82, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Minerva Rodriguez Espinoza, dob 03/31/78, third-degree theft.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Elizabeth Alyce Baez, dob 01/02/89, third-degree theft.

Jose Juan Cerda Cano, dob 06/04/89, fourth-degree assault.

Jose Antonio Madrigal, dob 11/24/83, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Luis Munguia Cebastian, dob 08/02/88, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Juan Jose Galves Sanchez, dob 06/10/77, telephone harassment.

Tommy Paul Escobar Soliz, dob 06/29/88, third-degree theft.

MITIGATION HEARING

Ana Karen Campos Parra, dob 05/08/90, no valid operators license without valid identification. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Julie Ann Elwell, dob 11/20/82, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Operating without headlights when required. $136 fine.

Alexis Nunez, dob 12/08/00, second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine. No valid operators license with valid identification. $550 fine.

Amanda Marie Palomarez, dob 05/02/87, failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.

Shirley Sampson, dob 07/30/46, no valid operators license with valid identification. 550 fine.

Johnathan Robledo, dob 09/15/93, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Miguel Rodriguez Rosas, dob 06/05/90, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $250 fine. Rear control high-mounted stop lamp required. $136 fine.

John Daniel Schlosser Jr., dob 10/17/83, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

March 1

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Parking problem on South 15th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Burglary on Doolittle Avenue.

Court order violation on South Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Ninth Street.

Information on Sunset Place.

Animal problem on East Kearney Avenue at South 13th Street.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on East Maple Way.

Missing person on Allen Road.

Burglary on Outlook Road.

WAPATO POLICE

March 1

Business alarm on West First Street.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Vehicle theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on North Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Branch Road.

March 2

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

March 1

Traffic hazard on D Street at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Abuse neglect on North Granger Road, Granger.

Theft on Loomis Road, Grandview.

Public service on Nichols Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Webster Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on First Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at Apricot Road, Grandview.

Unknown crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 57 West, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

March 2

Suspicious circumstance on Gulden Road, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 28

Resident dispute on Seventh Street.

Suicidal person on Linda Street.

Fire service call on Seventh Street.

Assault on Westwind Drive.

March 1

Welfare check on Zillah West Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road.