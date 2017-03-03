Ready for a Lenten lunch

Photo by Julia Hart
Young cousins Adelynn Van de Graaf, Jamison Van de Graaf and Brennan McCracken, left to right, are ready for the Lenten Soup and Pie lunch Wednesday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave. Church members Anne Flower, left to right, Carol Mercer and Bill Flower attend to the children. The lunches feature homemade soups and pies, served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through April 5.
