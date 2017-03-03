Shirley Anne Knott, 83, of Shelton, formerly of the Yakima Valley, died Feb. 23, 2017, in Shelton.

She was born April 30, 1933, in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of all arrangements.