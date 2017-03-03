State basketball scores

YAKIMA — Final scores from early games at the state Hardwood Classic basketball tournament today:
Boys
- Muckleshoot 64, Odessa-Harrington 68
- Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Adna 43
- Napavine 64, Toledo 47
- Anacortes 79, Pullman 66
- Standwood 61, Seattle Prep 58
- Federal Way 77, Kennedy Catholic 56
- Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48
Girls
- Tacoma Baptist 60, Neah Bay 57
- Oakesdale 66, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 28
- Bellevue Christian 44, La Center 33
- Lynden Christian 52, Meridian 46
- Wapato 63, Washougal 44
- Lynnwood 62, Standwood 60
- Kamiakin 64, Seattle Prep 40
- Central Valley (Spokane) 46, Kentlake 23
