State basketball scores

— Final scores from early games at the state Hardwood Classic basketball tournament today:

Boys

Muckleshoot 64, Odessa-Harrington 68

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Adna 43

Napavine 64, Toledo 47

Anacortes 79, Pullman 66

Standwood 61, Seattle Prep 58

Federal Way 77, Kennedy Catholic 56

Curtis 64, Enumclaw 48

Girls