State issues water alert for Outlook

— Residents are returning home today, but can’t drink the water following Tuesday’s dairy wastewater flood.

The state Department of Agriculture yesterday recommended residents only use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and washing dishes, due to potential contamination of potable water wells. The warning is in place until further notice, spokesman Mike Louisell said.

It stems from a flood of dairy waste-laced water that forced evacuations Tuesday night. As many as 12 homes were surrounded by the water.

The flood started with a failed berm at 431 Nichols Road on crop fields belonging to DeRuyter Bros. Dairy, Yakima County Flood Control Director Terry Keenhan said.

“Bacteria are a potential concern in this situation,” Louisell said. “Short-term effects from some bacteria include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.”

“The Department of Health recommends people served by private wells in the area use bottled water until they can have their water tested for E. coli,” health officials said. “Those needing help with water testing should contact the Yakima County Health District at 509-249-6508.”

Perhaps the biggest issue is nitrate, a contaminant that can cause serious illness in infants, the elderly and pregnant women, officials said.

“Do not try to treat the water by boiling it,” officials said. “Nitrate stays in water after boiling.”

Genny DeRuyter owns and operates the DeRuyter Bros. Dairy with her husband, Jake.

She said the water, described by Keenhan and residents as green and brown and smelling of urine, was clean when it left their farm.

“The water was all snowmelt, no nutrients,” DeRuyter said. “We have berms for nutrient application, but our last one was in the fall.”

The berm held back snowmelt and runoff, she said.

The water was so high that “… it made the berm come loose,” she said, noting her family’s farm did nothing wrong.

“The snow melt came from our property, but the whole problem was not of our making,” she said. “We’re really sympathetic to the homeowners for their situation, but I don’t know what we could have done differently.”

An initial assessment by state Dairy Nutrient Management Program Director Virginia Prest seems to support that assessment.

Prest said there had not been nutrients, such as manure, in the berm since at least November.

When the berm failed, she said snow melt overwhelming a road side drainage collection system that drains to the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District’s Granger Drain and on to the Yakima River.

Water flowed across Nichols Road to a field on the other side of the road managed by Snipes Mtn. Dairy, Prest said. That field had a recent manure application.

Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District officials are conducting their own investigation.

Results of their water samples were not available as of press time, Assistant Manager of Operations Dave Bos said.

“SVID’s drain was running full,” he said. “Run-off from snow melting was contributing to the drain running at full capacity.”

Outlook residents, like the Rick Perales family, cautiously returned home yesterday.

“Water is off the road, but our driveway is flooded,” Perales’ sister, Zenaida Perales, said. “We can get home in a truck, but we can’t take our car.”