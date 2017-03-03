Victim shot by vandals

— A local man was shot Sunday while trying to stop vandals from tagging.

Miguel Rodriguez said be believes the graffiti and shooting were gang-related.

“I was trying to stop graffiti from happening in my block and they shot me,” Miguel Rodriguez said yesterday, noting he would go outside and confront graffiti taggers, and try to “scare them” away, he said.

The latest markings were blue and had the letters “BGL,” he said.

Rodriguez, 27, said he and Sierra E. Guajardo, 20, were outside near their car when a van pulled up in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.

“We were at my house,” Rodriguez said. “I saw a shiny gun in his hand, so we got in the car.”

Someone in the van then fired several shots, grazing Rodriguez on his hip, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Guajardo was not injured.

Guajardo and Rodriguez tried to escape, but the van chased their vehicle three more blocks and continued firing, Bailey said.

While fleeing, the vehicle carrying Rodriguez and Guajardo jumped over a curb and was so damaged it was unable to negotiate the turn at 15th Street and Harrison Avenue, Bailey said. It crashed into another vehicle.

Rodriguez said he walked to Sunnyside Community Hospital to seek treatment.

Bailey said detectives didn’t mention graffiti.

“We located some bullets and will be forwarding them off to the crime lab for ballistics analysis,” he said.

Bailey said residents should call the police if they are concerned about graffiti.