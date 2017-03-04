Knights headed to title game

— Sunnyside Christian’s boys’ basketball found a way to get past Pomeroy, 48-43, on Friday and advance to the state 1B championship.

No. 2 Sunnyside Christian plays No. 4 Lummi Nation for the title at 5 p.m. at the Spokane Arena.

Lummi reached the championship with a 47-41 win over No. 8 Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Friday.

“Kudos, congrats to Pomeroy,” Sunnyside coach Dean Wagenaar said. “Coach had those kids ready to play that game. They played their hearts out.

“Offensively, we had a very difficult night We kept working and finally good things happened. We survived and advanced.”

The Knight's game was close in many ways, including the score being tied seven times - the last at 39-all with 1:59 left in the game.

Both teams pulled down 32 rebounds.

Sunnyside Christian shot 35.6 percent (16-45) from the field compared to 36.7 percent (18-49) for Pomeroy.

One big difference was Sunnyside Christian making 14-of-18 free throws (77.8 percent) compared to Pomeroy making 6-for-11 (54.5 percent).

The Knights led 13-10 after the first quarter and 22-21 at halftime.

Pomeroy went ahead 30-27 after three quarters.

Jacob Tewalt made three free throws to tie the game at 39-all with 1:59 to go.

With the game tied for the third time in the fourth, the Sunnyside Christian coach's son, Luke Wagenaar (11 points), stepped to the top of the key and let go with a 3-pointer for a stunning 42-39 lead.

Stunning because it was only the second trey (both by Wagenaar) by the Knights out of 11 attempts.”

“My coaches had been yelling the whole game,” said the younger Wagenaar, who was 3-for-11 on field goals, 2-for-6 on treys. “I had not made anything and was not playing very well.”

In an effort to lift his team, he let loose with the 3-pointer.

After Pomeroy's Cort Lamunyan made a jumper, Wagenaar hit for a layup and a free throw for a 45-41 lead at the 57 second mark.

Pomeroy's Ryan Wolf (9 points) made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 45-43.

Wagenaar hit two free throws to push the lead to 47-43 with 19 seconds remaining.

The Knights’ Chance Marsh made a free throw at the 6 second mark for the final score.

As for Saturday, coach Wagenaar said, “Lummi is no sleeper. They were the No. 1 RPI team for most of the season before some losses dropped them down.”

This is the coach’s ninth title game he's been associated with - 7 as head coach, 1 as an assistant and 1 as an athletic director.

Pomeroy 10 11 9 13 43

Sunnyside Christian 13 9 5 21

Pomeroy (43) - Wolf 6, Gwinn 8, Lamunyan 4, Morfin 11, Tewalt 8, Snyder 0, Slaybaugh 0, Caruso 2, Roosevelt-Lytle 0, Hyer 0, Heyvelt 4. Rebounds (32) - Morfin 11, Wolf 9, Tewalt 4 Assists (9) - Gwinn 3. Blocks (1) - Heyvelt 1. Steals (7) - Slaybaugh 3, Wolf 2.

Sunnyside Christian (48) - Bosma 12, C. Marsh 7, L. Marsh 8, Dykstra 3, Wagenarr 11, Faber 2. K. Marsh 5. Rebounds (32) - Bosma 10, L. Marsh 5, Dykstra 4, K. Marsh 4. Blocks (3) - Bosma 1, Faber 1, K. Marsh 1. Steals (13) - Marsh 5, Dykstra 4.