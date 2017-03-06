A great cook. A lively woman. A loving grandma. Alcena Kaye Vining, fondly known as Kaye, left behind a family who remembers her love for God, musicals, basset hounds and Pepsi.

After dealing with dementia for several years, she quietly passed away at the age of 74, Jan. 6, 2017, in Jacksonville, Texas.

Born to Cleta Viola Dobbs and Chauncy “Jake” Lybyer in Yakima, on April 16, 1942, she grew up on her parents’ farm atop a hill outside of Grandview.



She fondly remembered running up and down the hill as a child, playing with her older brother Van, and visits with an assortment of dearly loved cousins.

Misfortune hit her family in the spring of 1950, when her mother, Cleta passed away.

This brought her loving stepmother, Eileen Ridgeway into their life.

After graduating from Grandview High School in 1960, she attended Northwest Nazarene College for one semester in the winter of 1960.

Kaye’s stories of her adventures at NNC never ceased to amuse friends and family.

In May 1967, she met her future husband, Doug Vining.



Doug was smitten, but Kaye took some convincing.

He finally coaxed her into a date where, on the drive home, she informed him he was the man she was going to marry.

Doug replied that if anyone was going to do the asking, it would be him. He asked. They married on Dec. 14, 1967, in Reno, Nev.

After making their home in Grandview, the couple welcomed two daughters, Roberta and Jonell.

They raised the girls on their Grandview farm, along with a menagerie of creatures; dogs, cows, horses and goats.

Her daughters were two of her biggest joys and most treasured accomplishments.



Kaye also enjoyed her work as a cook at Prosser Memorial Hospital.

She spent her spare time cooking, worshiping with the Grandview Church of Christ, tending the Zinnias in her garden, playing games and watching movies.

Her cooking, especially her magnificent Jell-O salads, will remain legendary.

She tirelessly cared for her parents, as well as her husband, Doug, before each passed away.

Kaye thoroughly enjoyed her three grandchildren.

Roberta’s daughter, Khristyne Sidnee Vining Means, fondly remembers cooking, watching James Bond films and running errands in boat-sized sedans with, “Grandma Bill.”

Jonell’s children, Raymond and Lizzy Arrington, loved flying from Texas for visits to the farm, where playing in the snow and dirt were favored pastimes.

In the spring of 2013, Kaye moved to Texas to be closer to daughter Jonell, son-in-law Robby and her youngest grandchildren.

She rented a house next door so she could share in the joys of daily life with them.

Meals and snuggles were in abundance.



After being diagnosed with dementia in 2014, she moved to Angelina House in Jacksonville.

Kaye is survived by her daughter, Roberta Vining of Grandview; daughter, Jonell (Robby) Arrington of Rusk, Texas; three grandchildren, Khristyne (Guy) Vining Means of Tacoma, and Raymond and Lizzy Arrington of Rusk; numerous, cherished family members; as well as beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; parents; stepmother; and brother, Van.

The family would like to thank the staff at Angelina House and Hospice Plus for their hard work and loving care of Kaye.

A celebration of Kaye’s life will be at Noon, March 11, at

Grandview Church of Christ, 116 Fir St. in Grandview, with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Kaye’s memory may make contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association.