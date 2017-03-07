Edward Connor Lain, 89, of Yreka, Calif., and a former Sunnyside resident, joined his wife, Ina Lou Grabbe Lain, on what would have been her 79th birthday, and went home with Jesus on Feb. 16, 2017.

Ed was an incredible man.

Born in Savannah, Ga., June 8, 1927, the fourth child of William and Nellie Lain, he beat a malaria coma and spinal meningitis at the age of six, losing most of his sight.

He home-schooled until the age of 13, then attended Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon, Ga., graduating in 1948.

A man of great independence, he became a piano tuner to earn a living, but enjoyed Biblical archeology, anthropology and Creationism, all his life. He was a published author in several articles on the subject.

Ed married, Jan 1, 1961, and raised four children by himself, ages three, five, 10 and 13, after the death of his wife in 1978.

Ed was active socially and conservative politically.

He was a member of the Lions, serving as president several years, Toastmasters, Yreka Writers Club and led an adult Bible study.

Ed lived in Savannah, 1927-1960 and 1979-1988; in Pasadena, Calif., 1960-1974; Silverton, Texas, 1974-1979; Big Sandy, Texas., 1988-1992; Sunnyside, 2002-2005, where he was a member of the Over the Hill Gang theater group; Yreka, Calif., 1992-2002 and 2005-2017.

He loved to travel and even made it to Israel in 2007.

He is survived by four children; Sara (Rick) Lain-Moneymaker, Ernest (Teri) Lain, Steven Lain, Daniel (Michelle) Lain; eight grandchildren, Sharon Lain and Kyle Tilley, Renee Paul, Herman (Joceline) Hitchcox-Lain, Jonas (Tassy) Lain, Xenia Ramirez, Bridget Lain, Luke Lain, Bonnie Lain and grandson-in-law, Jaime Ramirez; and six great-grandchildren, with number seven due in Oct., 2017.

His ashes will be buried in Silverton, Texas, next to his wife, in a graveside service, April 23, 2017.

A life celebration will be in Zillah, Wash., on June 11, 2017.

Please contact Sara at 866-232-0795, for attendance information for either service.

In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial donations to: Guide Dog Foundations for the Blind, Inc., 371 E Jerico Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or

Georgia Academy for the Blind, 2895 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 313204.

Well done, good and faithful servant, Edward Connor Lain.