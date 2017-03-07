Gladys Ellamae (Hartman) Kinney, 90, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on March 3, 2017.

She was born July 5, 1926, in Larchwood, Iowa.

Gladys was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In 1943, Gladys graduated from Larchwood High School in Iowa and then married Robert Kinney, a US Air Force veteran, on July 30, 1945 in Madison, Wisc., while working as a clerk/typist at the Sioux Falls Airbase in South Dakota.

They moved to Silverton, Ore. for a short period, and then back to South Dakota in 1950 for several years before returning to Sunnyside in 1958. There they made their home until 1986.

After her husband’s death, Gladys made her home in Yakima and Selah, before settling in Toppenish, until her death on Friday, March 3, 2017, surrounded by family members.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kinney in 1985; her parents, Grover Hartman and Adaline (Vierick) Hartman of Larchwood, Iowa; and two sisters, Alice (Hartman) Beuckens of Sebastopol, Calif. and Edna (Hartman) Scott of Sioux Falls, S. D.

She is survived by daughter, Sharon Van Gundy (fiancée, Mike Johnson) of Toppenish;

son, Gary Kinney, of Kennewick; daughter, Yvonne (Mark) Frailey, of Grandview; son, Richard (Lois Moore) Kinney of Kennewick; sister, Mildred (Hartman) Schafer of Santa Rosa, Calif. Additional survivors include, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews living across the United States.

Gladys was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church.

She loved to dance and traveled frequently with friends.

Her hobbies were sewing and reading.

Gladys worked a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime while being a homemaker and raising four children.

Recently, she mentioned one of the greatest joys she had was being able to be part of two, five-generation pictures with the births of her great-great-grandson and great-great-granddaughter.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to sign Gladys’ online memorial book may do so at www.funealhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.