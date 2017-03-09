Grandview hires coaches

GRANDVIEW — Contracts for four coaches were approved at Monday’s School Board meeting.
Wayne Abney was approved as the girls tennis head coach, Matthew Roehl was contracted as an assistant track coach, Samantha Schneider is an assistant coach for the softball team and Lea Sheltman is an assistant for the unified soccer team. All positions are at Grandview High School.
