Little Grapplers ready for Mattawa

— The Sunnyside Little Grapplers will head to Mattawa this coming weekend for the next tournament in their two-month season.

“Nineteen teams will be at this one,” coach Dan Guillen said yesterday. “There will be some tough competition.”

Mabton is also expected to be among the teams at the tournament.

“We’ve got a lot of talent on our team and a lot of newcomers,” Guillen said, calling his wrestlers ages 5-14 the “future of our program.”

This week, the team is practicing nightly, working on issues coaches saw at the team’s opening tournaments last Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Little Grapplers competed in a 12-team tournament at Royal High School, with 39 of 51 team members making the trip from Sunnyside.

“Eighteen came home with Top 3 honors,” Guillen said. “It was a good tourney and an eye-opener for some of our newcomers. It was good to see how some of the newcomers to the sport bounced back after their first match.

“Our veterans performed very well, as the numbers show. They are working hard.”

Medalists at Royal City included:

Champions — Damien Diaz, 7/8-year-old division; Jayden Jasso, Joan Gonzalez and Alexxus Ramos, 11/12; and Leonardo “Lenny” Avalos, Jesus Carreon, Benjamin Martinez and Bryan Soto 13/14.

Silver medalists — Andre Esquierdo and Elijah Wood, 5/6; and James Perez, 7/8.

Bronze medalists — Maricela Garcia, 7/8; Joe Ayala, Julian Puga, Isaac Esquivel, Carmelo Reyes and Juan Rodriguez, 9/10; and Marcos Graciano, 13/14.