Monster trucks at TRAC

PASCO — Action-packed entertainment is taking place at Trac Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., this weekend.
The No Limits Monster Trucks will fill the center with high-flying, roaring action at 7:30 tomorrow night, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Featured at all three shows will be hot rod tractors, 4x4 pulling trucks, Girl Power, Ghost Rider and Illuminator.
Doors open 1-hour prior to showtime.
