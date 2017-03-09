Softball season starts with jamboree

— Second-year Sunnyside High School fastpitch head coach Michael Ramos is optimistic about the future of his team, which is playing in today’s Wapato jamboree at 4 p.m.

“The way we’re looking at this year is we are building a foundation,” Ramos said yesterday at practice.

The team will have a new home when the construction of the softball fields is complete and the new facility is the inspiration for the team’s dreams of setting the trend for greater success.

The team won 15 games in each of the past two seasons, but Ramos said this year it has a fresh start for those moving up through the ranks of the program.

“We have to set a cornerstone,” he said. “Programs can be turned around; teams have to be willing to put in the work.”

Helpful to him is the reliable coaching staff, which Ramos feels proud of . “They’re a solid group.”

The coaching staff has been working with the team the past two weeks. There has been an emphasis on the fundamentals while inside the Chief Kamiakin gymnasium, as well as some outdoor fielding practice.

“It’s nothing I’m unaccustomed to,” Ramos, who coached in Cheney prior to coming to Sunnyside, said.

“We had to do the same thing in Cheney,” he said, noting the gymnasium provides the athletes a controlled environment.

“You don’t have to worry about the weather,” he said. “It’s an environment I prefer.”

Knowing the team will be playing in whatever weather conditions present themselves though, Ramos takes the team outside to practice skills that cannot be honed indoors.

“A lot of teams in our area have had to deal with the same scenario,” he said.

Returning to the team this year are Kamryn Arteaga, Macy Clough, Jacqueline Cornwell, Malea Esqueda, Cassandra Galvan, Gabby Longoria, Allison Palomarez and Maggie Torres.

Megan Kinney returns after a year hiatus from the team, and two freshman are on the varsity team this year — Samantha Norem and Jessica Appleby.

Torres was tied for fourth in the league for home runs scored last season, and Galvan was tied for third in steals and received infield all-league honorable mentions.

Ramos said the team is made up of strong individuals, who know how to work hard.

“We’re young, but in a really good place compared to last year,” he said.

Ramos plans for the team to “... work out the cobwebs at the jamboree.

“It’s a chance to expose areas needing improvement.”